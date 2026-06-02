Bihar’s Shubham Kumar bags top rank in JEE, two from TN among top 100

CHENNAI: Shubham Kumar of Bihar from the IIT Delhi zone has topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 by scoring 330 out of 360 marks. While 56,880 candidates have qualified nationally in the IIT entrance exam, the results of which were declared on Monday, a total of 14,294 candidates have made the cut from the IIT Madras zone. Two students from Tamil Nadu have also made it to the top 100.

The state’s performance has improved compared to last year, when only one student figured in the top 100. In 2024, three from TN had made it to the top-100 ranks.

The IIT Madras zone recorded the highest number of qualified candidates among all IIT zones. The figure is also significantly higher than last year’s 12,946 qualifiers from the zone. The zonal status for the southern region alternates between IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad.

This year, the IIT Madras zone comprised Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh. In terms of top ranks, however, candidates from the IIT Delhi zones outperformed those from the southern zone.

Snehal Roy Choudhury from Allen Career Institute emerged as the state topper, securing an AIR of 41, clearing the prestigious exam in his first attempt.

Having completed Class 12 this year, Snehal aspires to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay, with a keen interest in building a career in the field of artificial intelligence. Speaking to TNIE, he attributed his success to consistency, proper planning, and right guidance. He emphasised the importance of staying disciplined throughout the preparation.