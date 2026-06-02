Congress slams PM’s silence on Israel–Lebanon conflict, says ‘so-called fatherland more important than actual motherland'

Ramesh alleged that the negotiations had been hindered by Israel’s continuing military operations in Lebanon, which he said involved “unprecedented incursions”.

He also cited remarks attributed to US President Donald Trump, claiming that Trump had expressed frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during recent discussions, including a reported intervention urging Israel to halt a planned strike on Beirut.

Several international reports, Ramesh added, suggested that tensions had risen during a phone call between Trump and Netanyahu.

Criticising the Prime Minister, Ramesh said India was not among the countries condemning Israel’s actions. He then asked whether the “so-called fatherland” mattered more to Modi than his “actual motherland”, in a pointed political attack.

Separately, reports quoted Trump as saying he had urged Netanyahu to stand down from a planned military operation in Beirut, after which Israeli forces reportedly pulled back.

(With inputs from PTI)