'Everybody hates Israel because of this': Trump-Netanyahu call turns heated over Lebanon raid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called off a planned raid on Beirut after a reportedly heated phone call with US President Donald Trump, who later claimed credit for persuading Israel to pull back.

Trump announced the development on Truth Social on Monday evening, saying Netanyahu reversed course after their conversation.

“I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today (Monday), asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around.

Thank you Bibi,” Trump wrote, referring to the Israeli prime minister by his widely used nickname.