CUET-UG exams for students impacted by technical glitch to be held on June 6, 7

NEW DELHI: The 3,765 students who were unable to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 on May 30 due to a technical glitch in the morning session will be allowed to take the examination on June 6 and June 7, a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.

“Depending on the subject they have chosen, the student has to appear on June 6 or June 7 whenever the exam for the specific subject is held,” the official said.

Students whose examinations were postponed on May 28 due to Bakrid will also appear for their tests during the same period, the official added.

“So, roughly around 67,000 students will take up this Computer Based Test (CBT) on those days,” he said.

The NTA said on X late Tuesday night that updated admit cards for the affected students can be downloaded from the official portal.

A total of 15,68,866 candidates from India and abroad have registered for the examination, which began on May 11.

CUET scores are accepted by more than 250 universities for admission to undergraduate programmes, including 49 Central Universities.

The technical service provider, TCS iON, is carrying out a Root-Cause Analysis into the glitch that occurred on May 30.