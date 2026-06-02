MEA asserts 'no role' for third parties in resolving India-Nepal border dispute

India on Tuesday "categorically rejected" any role for third parties in resolving its boundary dispute with Nepal, days after Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah sought the involvement of China and the UK to address the long-running issue.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India and Nepal had established bilateral mechanisms to address all aspects of the border issue, adding that nearly 98% of the boundary had already been demarcated.

Shah, the rapper-turned-politician who serves as Nepal's prime minister, told the Nepalese Parliament on Sunday that, alongside discussions with India on the dispute, Kathmandu was also in touch with China and the UK.

"Since this problem dates from the time when British India left the region, it is our view that England should be involved in this matter," Shah said.

Nepal and India have had an old boundary dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani. India has consistently maintained that the territories are part of Uttarakhand.

"We have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of boundary matters. It should be clear to all concerned that there is no role for any third parties in a bilateral matter between India and Nepal," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.