MHA scraps 14-day grace period for foreigners to register extension of stay in India

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, making it mandatory for foreign nationals on visas of more than 180 days to register before their permitted stay expires if they intend to remain in India beyond that period.

The amendment, as notified by the Centre, replaces an earlier provision that allowed foreigners to register within 14 days after completing 180 days of stay in India. Under the revised rules, registration must be completed at any time before the expiry of 180 days.

The notification states that in Rule 12 of the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, the phrase “within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of his arrival in India” has been substituted with “any time before the expiry of the stipulated period of one hundred and eighty days”.

The revised provision applies to foreigners holding visas valid for more than 180 days but carrying a condition that each stay should not exceed 180 days. Such visitors seeking to stay in India beyond the prescribed period - either on a single occasion or cumulatively during a calendar year - will now have to register before the completion of 180 days.

Officials said the amendment clarifies that extensions beyond the stipulated stay period would be considered only in emergent circumstances, tightening the framework governing long-term stays by foreign nationals.