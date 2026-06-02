NEET paper leak petitioners denied hearing before Parliamentary panel

NEW DELHI: Representatives of a doctors' body that had approached the Supreme Court over the NEET paper leak were not allowed to present their views before a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Monday following objections from the ruling BJP members, sources said.

According to sources, representatives of the United Doctors Forum (UDF), which has filed a petition in the SC alleging systemic failures and a compromised examination process in the wake of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, had been summoned to make a presentation before the committee.

However, they were prevented from doing so after strong protests from BJP MPs. The UDF had also demanded that the National Testing Agency (NTA) be dissolved in its current form and replaced with a statutory body.

The meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports was convened to examine the pros and cons of the pen-and-paper testing system versus computer-based testing (CBT) in national examinations.

Senior NTA officials, including Director General Abhishek Singh, informed the panel that the agency plans to transition NEET to the CBT format from 2027. However, the immediate priority remains the successful conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination using the existing pen and paper mode.

Meanwhile, reacting to media reports that the panel chairman and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh had expressed confidence in PM Modi's handling of the NEET issue during the meeting, Singh clarified that since the PM has taken personal responsibility for ensuring the smooth conduct of the June 21 examination, there should be no further lapses.