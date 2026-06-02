NIA charge sheet flags possible Hamas link in Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: In a significant development in the Pahalgam terror attack investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally flagged the need to examine possible links between Pakistan-backed terror groups and Hamas.

In its charge sheet, the NIA said further investigation is required to establish whether the accused organisations - Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF) - have any connections with the Gaza-based Hamas, as well as other globally designated terrorist outfits, including Al Qaeda and its affiliates.

According to probe officials, their suspicion is based on the fact that they found some similarities in the modus operandi between the October 7, 2023 attacks against Israeli revellers and the April 22, 2025 attack on tourists in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The disclosure marks what is believed to be the first time India’s premier anti-terror agency has named Hamas in an ongoing terror probe while examining its potential operational linkages with Pakistan-based groups.

According to the charge sheet, officials said, investigators are seeking to determine the nature, extent and operational dimensions of any such ties as part of a broader effort to map the international networks linked to the accused organisations.