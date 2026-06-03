Annamalai suspense on as Amit Shah summons TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI : After aggrieved former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai met Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, the BJP leadership summoned state BJP president Nainar Nagenthran to Delhi, fuelling speculation of a possible mutual reconciliation.

With the party leadership requesting him to reconsider his decision, sources said Annamalai hasn’t formally submitted his resignation yet.

As for Nagenthran, he arrived in the Capital and was scheduled to meet Shah to find an amicable solution.

During his meeting with Shah, Annamalai spoke about his prolonged differences with the state unit leadership after being removed as president of the TN unit in 2025 to patch up with the AIADMK.

Sources said Annamalai had made up his mind to quit and return to Chennai immediately after his resignation is accepted. He intended to part ways without burning his bridges with the top leadership.

But since he was asked to reconsider his decision, he may return to Chennai on June 4, sources said. Though he was offered a Rajya Sabha ticket and a ministerial berth, he declined, preferring to work in TN, sources said.

Annamalai first met BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh before proceeding to meet party president Nitin Nabin. In Tamil Nadu, several district-level functionaries loyal to Annamalai are said to have resigned following reports of his impending exit.