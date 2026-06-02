Annamalai meets Amit Shah, BJP top brass amid buzz over party exit, plans for new political outfit

NEW DELHI: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday after discussions with senior party leaders, even as speculation intensified over reports that he may part ways with the BJP.
Earlier in the day, Annamalai met BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and party president Nitin Nabin amid intense speculation over his political future. The meeting comes amid growing speculation that the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief is preparing to launch a new political outfit in the state with a nationalist agenda.
According to sources, Annamalai told Nabin and Santhosh that he wanted to “chart his own course” politically and sought to part ways with the BJP on cordial terms. While there has been no official confirmation that he submitted his resignation to Nabin, sources indicated that Annamalai may have tendered his resignation from the party during the discussions.
“If he has indeed submitted his resignation, the situation will become clearer after his meeting with Amit Shah. If efforts to persuade him to remain in the party prove unsuccessful, it would effectively confirm the development. As of now, however, there is no official confirmation,” a senior BJP leader said.
According to sources, the meeting between Annamalai and Nabin ended on a cordial note, with senior party leaders making every effort to convince him to reconsider his decision.
“Annamalai remained firm in his stand. He appeared somewhat emotional, reflecting on the significant work he has done for the BJP and the momentum he had helped create in favour of the party,” a source told TNIE.
A day earlier, when asked about the various rumours circulating on social media claiming that he is planning to leave the party and start a new political party, the former TN BJP president said, "Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days."
Sources added that the RSS, regarded as the BJP's ideological mentor, had also attempted to persuade Annamalai to stay, as the Sangh views him as a leader with considerable potential and a promising future within the party. They also remarked that the Sangh supports Annamalai's continuation in the BJP. Nevertheless, BJP insiders believe Amit Shah is likely to make another attempt to persuade Annamalai to remain with the party.
Meanwhile, sources said the BJP leadership attempted to persuade Annamalai to remain in the party and discussed possible roles for him. However, he is said to have turned down all offers, including potential responsibilities at the national level and even a Rajya Sabha berth.
Party insiders said Annamalai conveyed that he no longer sees a viable political future for himself within the BJP and has therefore decided not to continue with the organisation. He has also reportedly ruled out joining any existing political formation in Tamil Nadu, including Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, opting instead to build an independent political platform.
The developments come less than a month after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where the BJP managed to secure only one seat in the 234-member House.