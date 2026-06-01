Former TN BJP chief Annamalai to start new party ?

CHENNAI: With the election dust having settled and the new government in place, political circles are abuzz with speculation that former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai may launch a new political party.
The rumours, which had surfaced intermittently even before the elections, gained fresh momentum on social media, with several of Annamalai’s supporters on X floating possible party names and flag designs. Some have even claimed that an announcement would come as early as June.
The speculation has also been fuelled by some of Annamalai’s recent public positions. He publicly criticised the CBSE’s decision to implement the three-language policy for Class 9 students from the current academic year. Political observers and supporters have also pointed to his recent social media activity, noting that he did not post about PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday.
Annamalai, who was reportedly unhappy with the BJP’s decision to revive its alliance with the AIADMK for the 2026 Assembly elections, eventually fell in line with the party leadership and campaigned extensively for the NDA.
A former IPS officer, Annamalai became one of the youngest leaders to head the TN BJP when he was appointed state president in July 2021 at the age of 37. He remained in the post until 2025, when the BJP revived its alliance with the AIADMK ahead of the Assembly polls.
His exit from the state president post came amid perceptions that he had been among the BJP’s strongest critics of the AIADMK leadership after the alliance collapsed in September 2023.
However, a senior BJP leader downplayed the speculations. “We have no information that he is leaving the BJP or planning to launch a new party,” the leader said. Party sources reiterated that he is likely to be given a national role soon.