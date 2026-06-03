BJP livid over Tharoor’s Vande Mataram remark, says song not ‘optional’

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s remarks questioning the need to sing all five verses of Vande Mataram at the beginning and end of official functions have drawn a sharp response from the BJP, which accused the opposition party of capitulating to the Muslim League, an ally of the ruling coalition in Kerala.

“Vande Mataram is India’s national song—not a political choice and not optional. If states begin selectively ignoring national protocols for political appeasement, the very idea of national unity is weakened,” BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X.

“Shashi Tharoor says it is an unnecessary imposition to sing all the stanzas. Vande Mataram in its complete form consists of six stanzas, yet you describe it as an unnecessary imposition.”