BJP livid over Tharoor’s Vande Mataram remark, says song not ‘optional’

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s remarks questioning the need to sing all five verses of Vande Mataram at the beginning and end of official functions have drawn a sharp response from the BJP, which accused the opposition party of capitulating to the Muslim League, an ally of the ruling coalition in Kerala.
“Vande Mataram is India’s national song—not a political choice and not optional. If states begin selectively ignoring national protocols for political appeasement, the very idea of national unity is weakened,” BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X.
“Shashi Tharoor says it is an unnecessary imposition to sing all the stanzas. Vande Mataram in its complete form consists of six stanzas, yet you describe it as an unnecessary imposition.”
Poonawalla claimed that the Congress was displaying the same mindset that had previously resulted in the national song being restricted to only two stanzas.
“Jawaharlal Nehru acted under pressure from Jinnah. At the time, he argued that Muslims would be offended. Today, Congress is once again capitulating to the same Muslim League mindset. The very same Muslim League is now governing alongside them,” he claimed.
Another BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “The issue is not with Vande Mataram. The issue lies with those who are uncomfortable in uttering it.”
On Monday, the Congress MP had told reporters that while everyone respects Vande Mataram, making the full version compulsory at every official function was difficult to justify.