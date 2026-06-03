How illegal construction, safety violations and regulatory failures turned Delhi hotel into a death trap

A devastating fire that ripped through a bed-and-breakfast accommodation in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning has exposed a dangerous nexus of alleged building violations, inadequate fire safety measures, regulatory lapses and delayed compliance with court-mandated safety reforms.

At least 21 people, including six foreign nationals, lost their lives in the blaze at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, while several others sustained serious injuries. Officials fear the death toll may rise as multiple victims remain in critical condition.

As investigators piece together the circumstances behind one of Delhi's deadliest fire tragedies in recent years, emerging details suggest that the building had become a virtual death trap long before the fire broke out.

What happened?

The fire erupted on Wednesday morning at Flourish Stay, a bed-and-breakfast establishment operating from a five-storey building in the congested Hauz Rani locality near Malviya Nagar.

According to police sources, the incident began shortly after the chef arrived at the ground-floor restaurant and switched on equipment to begin preparations for the day. Witnesses reported hearing a blast-like sound, possibly linked to an electrical fault, before flames rapidly spread through the structure.

Within minutes, thick smoke engulfed the building, trapping dozens of guests and attendants staying inside.

Delhi Fire Services received a distress call at approximately 8:50 am and initially dispatched seven fire tenders. As the scale of the disaster became apparent, the response was expanded to 17 fire vehicles.

By the time firefighters reached the scene, smoke had filled the entire building.

Investigators and fire officials point to a combination of structural flaws and alleged violations that severely restricted escape routes.