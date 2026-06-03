Delhi hotel fire: Woman jumps from building with kid in arms, lands in mattress placed on ground by residents

A woman carrying her kid in her hands jumped from the third floor of the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, after a massive fire broke out, leaving atleast 21 dead and several injured. Over people have been rescued so far.

The residents had spread mattresses on the ground below in an attempt to save the victims. Witnesses said the woman landed on one of the mattresses along with the child and may have sustained some injuries.

Both survived, but the mother appeared to have suffered injuries, and she was immediately sent to a nearby hospital.

As thick smoke engulfed the building and flames spread rapidly through the premises, several people were seen breaking window panes and calling for help.

Residents of the area said local people rushed to help even before emergency services could reach the spot. Mattress shop owners and other residents placed mattresses on the road below the building.

Several of the deceased were foreign nationals, as officials said the death toll may rise as many of the injured people remain in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.

With inputs from PTI