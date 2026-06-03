Jat Sikh Kewal Singh Dhillon assumes charge as Punjab BJP chief

CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday installed 76-year-old Kewal Singh Dhillon as its first-ever Jat Sikh president of the state unit in Punjab.

Declaring that his agenda would focus on farmers' welfare, industrial revival, and combating the drug menace, Dhillon took charge as the saffron party prepares to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections on its own.

The industrialist-turned-politician formally assumed office amid a symbolic blend of traditional 'ardaas' and Sanatan Dharma 'puja' rituals. The ceremony was underscored by the installation of a portrait of 19th-century ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh inside the state chief's office. The former Congress MLA from Barnala joined the BJP in 2022.

In his maiden speech after taking over, Dhillon said he had previously succeeded against several odds and added that the party had already achieved a significant milestone by “winning the capital.”

“We have won the capital. Thanks to earlier leaders like Sunil Jakhar and Ashwani Kumar, the platform is ready,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government in Punjab in 2027.

Describing farmers as the backbone of the state, Dhillon highlighted Haryana’s procurement policies and welfare schemes, promising that a BJP government in Punjab would encourage crop diversification and provide assured support and procurement for alternative crops such as pulses and maize.

“Haryana is giving MSP. We will give MSP on all crops. We will give incentives in diversification,” he said.

He also recalled his role in bringing industry to the region and pointed to the lack of focus on attracting high-technology industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, to the state.

“I brought Pepsi Cola and potato chips units here… we will bring more agri-based industry. Agriculture is raw material. We can make so much from it. Like we are making potato chips,” he said, emphasising value addition in agriculture.