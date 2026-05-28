BJP names Jat Sikh Kewal Singh Dhillon as Punjab chief, Archana Gupta as Haryana BJP president

CHANDIGARH: With an eye on the 2027 Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed former Congress leader Kewal Singh Dhillon, a Jat Sikh, as the new president of its Punjab unit. In Haryana, Dr Archana Gupta has been named the state BJP president. This marks the second time the party has appointed a woman to head its state unit.

The three-year tenure of incumbent Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar ends in July. Sources said he will continue to play an important role in the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Dhillon, 75, a former MLA from Barnala and vice-president of the state unit, is considered close to former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. He joined the BJP in 2022 after leaving the Congress following the party’s defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections.

Hailing from Tallewal village in Barnala district, Dhillon served as MLA from Barnala between 2007 and 2017 before losing to AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. He also lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Sangrur to Bhagwant Mann. After joining the BJP, he contested the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll and the Barnala Assembly bypoll in 2024, but was unsuccessful in both.

Punjab RSS in-charge Mantri Srinivaslu had been advocating Dhillon's name, and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh had been advocating for a Sikh leader to head the state unit, sources said. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini has also reportedly supported the move to project a Sikh face in Punjab politics.

The BJP has traditionally given key roles to Hindu leaders, sources said.

Analysts say the appointment is a strategic move by the BJP to strengthen its position in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The party is also expected to rely on Dhillon’s organisational experience from his Congress years to rebuild its cadre base.