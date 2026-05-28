Union minister Harsh Malhotra named Delhi BJP Chief, new presidents for Punjab, Haryana and Tripura

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed Union minister Harsh Malhotra as the new president of its Delhi unit, replacing Virendra Sachdeva.

The appointment was announced by BJP national president Nitin Nabin as part of a wider organisational reshuffle that also saw new state chiefs named for Haryana, Punjab and Tripura.

Archana Gupta was appointed president of the BJP’s Haryana unit, while Sardar Kewal Singh Dhillon was named Punjab BJP chief. In Tripura, BJP MLA Abhishek Debroy was appointed the party’s state unit president.

The appointments take immediate effect, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in separate notifications.

(With inputs from PTI)