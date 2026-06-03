Ladakh MP, groups oppose new liquor policy introduced by LG VK Saxena

SRINAGAR: The Ladakh groups and Member Parliament of the cold desert have expressed strong resentment over the new excise policy introduced by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, opposed the opening of more liquor shops in the Union Territory, and called for the withdrawal of the new liquor policy.

According to Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co-chairman Sajjad Kargili, it is difficult to understand the logic of opening liquor shops in the name of combating drug abuse.

“Alcohol is itself an intoxicant and, in many cases, serves as a gateway to substance dependence rather than a solution to it. Addressing one addiction by promoting another is neither sound public policy nor a credible strategy for safeguarding society,” Kargili said.

He said Ladakh, and particularly Kargil, has long been guided by social values and principles that discourage the use of intoxicants.

“Alcohol has never been a part of our cultural ethos, nor is its consumption accepted by the overwhelming majority of our people. Any attempt to normalize or institutionalize alcohol under the pretext of revenue generation or tourism promotion runs contrary to the sentiments, traditions, and aspirations of the local population.”

On May 30, Lt Governor Saxena accorded approval to new excise policy of Ladakh to curb the “growing dependence on narcotics & drugs” and provide people with a “wider choice of low alcoholic content liquor” in the region.

The new excise policy liberalises the existing liquor regime, expands regulated access to alcoholic beverages and simplifies licensing procedures in the cold desert.

Now sale of hard liquor including foreign liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) would be permitted in retail vends, while the number of liquor vends would increase from two to 20 in the UT.

Earlier, only beer, wine and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages were permitted for retail sale through vends. For the first time, retail vend of liquor has been permitted in guest houses and homestays, on payment of the requisite licence fees.

Earlier, only hotels were permitted to serve liquor.Liquor will now be available in new districts – Nubra, Changthang, Sham and Zanskar, providing greater accessibility to tourists.Earlier, liquor was only available in Leh city.