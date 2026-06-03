Ladakh MP, groups oppose new liquor policy introduced by LG VK Saxena

SRINAGAR: The Ladakh groups and Member Parliament of the cold desert have expressed strong resentment over the new excise policy introduced by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, opposed the opening of more liquor shops in the Union Territory, and called for the withdrawal of the new liquor policy.
According to Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co-chairman Sajjad Kargili, it is difficult to understand the logic of opening liquor shops in the name of combating drug abuse.
“Alcohol is itself an intoxicant and, in many cases, serves as a gateway to substance dependence rather than a solution to it. Addressing one addiction by promoting another is neither sound public policy nor a credible strategy for safeguarding society,” Kargili said.
He said Ladakh, and particularly Kargil, has long been guided by social values and principles that discourage the use of intoxicants.
“Alcohol has never been a part of our cultural ethos, nor is its consumption accepted by the overwhelming majority of our people. Any attempt to normalize or institutionalize alcohol under the pretext of revenue generation or tourism promotion runs contrary to the sentiments, traditions, and aspirations of the local population.”
On May 30, Lt Governor Saxena accorded approval to new excise policy of Ladakh to curb the “growing dependence on narcotics & drugs” and provide people with a “wider choice of low alcoholic content liquor” in the region.
The new excise policy liberalises the existing liquor regime, expands regulated access to alcoholic beverages and simplifies licensing procedures in the cold desert.
Now sale of hard liquor including foreign liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) would be permitted in retail vends, while the number of liquor vends would increase from two to 20 in the UT.
Earlier, only beer, wine and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages were permitted for retail sale through vends. For the first time, retail vend of liquor has been permitted in guest houses and homestays, on payment of the requisite licence fees.
Earlier, only hotels were permitted to serve liquor.Liquor will now be available in new districts – Nubra, Changthang, Sham and Zanskar, providing greater accessibility to tourists.Earlier, liquor was only available in Leh city.
Consumption of liquor is now allowed within the hotel premises including in the rooms. Earlier, liquor consumption was restricted to bar only.
Number of documents required for obtaining excise licence, reduced to just 6. Earlier, 16 documents were required.
The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) Youth Wing also strongly opposed the move and joined other religious organisations and civil society groups in demanding that the administration reconsider the policy.
In a statement, the Association said it, along with other religious organizations and civil society groups, and strongly opposes establishment of additional liquor shops in Ladakh.
“Our concern is based on the serious social and human costs associated with alcohol consumption. We have witnessed many tragic incidents, including the loss of young lives due to drunken driving, domestic violence, family disputes and other social problems linked to alcohol abuse,” it said.
According to the Association, making liquor more accessible by increasing the number of outlets would only worsen these challenges.
“We strongly support all efforts to combat the growing drug menace. We call upon the administration to prioritize preventive measures, awareness campaigns, rehabilitation efforts and strict enforcement against drugs rather than expanding access to alcohol,” the association said, adding it stands united with people of Ladakh in opposing any move to establish additional liquor shops.
Ladakh MP Haji Haneefa Jan said he does not understand the logic of new excise policy as one way it wants to eradicate bad habits but is introducing another bad habit.
"Drug abuse is indeed a serious concern in Ladakh and its spread is worrying. But opening liquor shops is not the solution,” he said.
“If there is liquor ban in Bihar and Gujarat, why can't the same be implemented in Ladakh also,” he said.
Hitting out at LG administration, the MP said, “You will not be able to end the drug, but we will put another habit in our youth”. “Why did the voices rise for a ban on alcohol in Bihar? Especially, the women have raised their voices because a person's whole family is being destroyed.”
“In the name of ending drug abuse, you are starting another bad habit,” he said.
“It will not end drug use. The collective approach is needed to end the drug use from Ladakh,” he said.
According to the MP, there are only two to three access points to Ladakh and if these are closed and there is thorough screening, where from drugs will reach Ladakh.
“The drug peddlers bring drugs from these two to three access points”.“Opening liquor vends to end drug use is completely wrong. I think people will not stay silent on it,” he added.