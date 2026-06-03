Students’ woes persist as CBSE re-evaluation portal faces ongoing technical glitches

NEW DELHI: Technical glitches on the Central Board of Secondary Education (Central Board of Secondary Education) Class XII re-evaluation portal continued on Wednesday, with several students reporting difficulty in logging in and submitting applications, even as the board said thousands of requests had been successfully processed.

Students and parents said they faced repeated errors while accessing the portal, with some alleging prolonged login failures and submission issues during the application process.

A Class XII student, Krishna, posted on social media platform X, “Facing a major issue with the revaluation portal. I spent 4 hours trying to apply, carefully filling in all the reasons. However, every time I hit submit, it shows an Error and fails. I have already tried twice. Please help! Who should I contact to resolve?”

Another applicant, Sandeep Mishra, echoed similar frustrations: “I am still not able to log in even though all the details are correct. Please tell me how to log in.”