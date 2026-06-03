Students’ woes persist as CBSE re-evaluation portal faces ongoing technical glitches

NEW DELHI: Technical glitches on the Central Board of Secondary Education (Central Board of Secondary Education) Class XII re-evaluation portal continued on Wednesday, with several students reporting difficulty in logging in and submitting applications, even as the board said thousands of requests had been successfully processed.
Students and parents said they faced repeated errors while accessing the portal, with some alleging prolonged login failures and submission issues during the application process.
A Class XII student, Krishna, posted on social media platform X, “Facing a major issue with the revaluation portal. I spent 4 hours trying to apply, carefully filling in all the reasons. However, every time I hit submit, it shows an Error and fails. I have already tried twice. Please help! Who should I contact to resolve?”
Another applicant, Sandeep Mishra, echoed similar frustrations: “I am still not able to log in even though all the details are correct. Please tell me how to log in.”
Similar complaints continued to circulate on social media through the day, with students and families expressing concern and frustration over delays in accessing re-evaluation services.
Some parents also reported heightened stress among students due to the technical issues, with concerns that delays could affect academic timelines.
Advocate Vineet Jindal, who has been raising concerns on behalf of students, urged affected candidates to consider legal recourse. In a post, he said, “A mother recently shared her grievance with me. Her son was placed in the re-test category in three subjects and applied for copies of his answer sheets on 20th May. However, even till today, he has not received the answer sheets.”
He added that the mother was reluctant to approach the court due to security concerns. “If those affected are unwilling to raise their voices and seek legal remedies, it becomes extremely difficult for anyone else to help them,” he said.
Meanwhile, CBSE said the portal had received a significant number of applications despite the reported issues.
In a statement, the board said, “The re-evaluation portal has accepted 4,924 applications for verification and 39,056 applications for re-evaluation (total of 43,980) as of 12 noon today. Our teams remain on constant watch to ensure a secure, reliable and student-friendly platform.”
The board has not yet commented on the specific technical glitches reported by students.