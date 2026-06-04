CPM yet to take a call on attending INDIA Bloc meeting on June 8

NEW DELHI: Even as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced that it will not participate in a meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc on June 8, the CPI(M) on Thursday said the party is yet to take a final call on attending the meeting.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior party leader said that the party has serious reservations over the conduct of the Congress, the largest party in the opposition alliance.

The leader said the party has taken a strong view of the Congress' repeated allegations of a BJP-CPI(M) understanding in Kerala, especially at a time when opposition parties are attempting to work together at the national level against the BJP.

"The Congress continues to target us even while seeking opposition unity. Such allegations have created unease within the party," the leader said.

The senior leaders of the Left parties are likely to meet on June 6 to discuss the future course of the INDIA bloc, said the leader

The CPI(M) also believes that Congress has failed to play the role expected of the largest party in the alliance. "As the biggest party in the grouping, Congress has completely failed to keep its allies together. It betrayed other parties," the leader said.