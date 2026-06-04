CPM yet to take a call on attending INDIA Bloc meeting on June 8

NEW DELHI: Even as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced that it will not participate in a meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc on June 8, the CPI(M) on Thursday said the party is yet to take a final call on attending the meeting.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior party leader said that the party has serious reservations over the conduct of the Congress, the largest party in the opposition alliance.
The leader said the party has taken a strong view of the Congress' repeated allegations of a BJP-CPI(M) understanding in Kerala, especially at a time when opposition parties are attempting to work together at the national level against the BJP.
"The Congress continues to target us even while seeking opposition unity. Such allegations have created unease within the party," the leader said.
The senior leaders of the Left parties are likely to meet on June 6 to discuss the future course of the INDIA bloc, said the leader
The CPI(M) also believes that Congress has failed to play the role expected of the largest party in the alliance. "As the biggest party in the grouping, Congress has completely failed to keep its allies together. It betrayed other parties," the leader said.
Referring to recent tensions within the opposition camp, the leader alleged that Congress had failed to uphold alliance commitments in its dealings with key regional partners, including the DMK.
"There is dissatisfaction among several constituents of the INDIA bloc. The Samajwadi Party and other allies also have serious issues with the Congress," the leader claimed.
Even if the CPI(M) decides to attend the June 8 meeting, the party will raise its concerns directly with the Congress leadership and seek clarity on the future functioning of the opposition alliance, he said.
The developments come at a time when the INDIA bloc is facing growing internal strains, with allies recalibrating their position within the grouping.
The DMK in its statement, said, "In view of the sentiments of DMK cadres, who continue to feel deeply hurt by what they consider the betrayal committed by the Congress party against the DMK following the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, and in respect of those sentiments, the DMK will not participate in the INDIA alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi on June 8, particularly as it is a meeting in which the Congress party will be taking part. While the DMK will not attend this meeting, it will continue, as always, to raise its voice on issues affecting the welfare of the nation that may be brought forward by the other parties participating in the meeting."