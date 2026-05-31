INDIA bloc must stay united, not contemplate third front: CPI leader D Raja

NEW DELHI: Amid growing strains within the opposition INDIA bloc following the fallout between two of its key constituents -- the Congress and the DMK -- CPI General Secretary D Raja on Sunday called for greater trust, unity, and accommodation among alliance partners, asserting that this is not the time to discuss the formation of a third front.

The rift among the opposition ranks widened as the DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently came out in support of the CPI (M) while raising questions over the Congress’s position following Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches linked to former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking to TNIE, Raja said that the INDIA bloc parties must mount a collective fight against the BJP, and every constituent of the alliance should recognise this. “This is not the time to contemplate a third front, and the Left’s focus is on strengthening our party. As the largest party in the bloc, the Congress should have a proper understanding of its responsibilities. Political parties must rise above their differences and stand together as a united force.”

Raja acknowledged that the alliance was currently facing coordination challenges due to tensions between the Congress and the DMK over political developments in Tamil Nadu.

"The bloc is facing a difficult phase as two of its principal parties are not on the same page on issues related to alliance in Tamil Nadu. There needs to be greater unity, mutual trust, and accommodation among all partners," he said.

The two-decade-old ties between DMK and the Congress came to an end after the Congress aligned with the TVK-led front in Tamil Nadu after the recent assembly election. The opposition alliance has also come under severe strain as several of its major constituents, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the DMK, and Left parties, suffered debilitating defeat in the assembly elections. The setbacks have fuelled speculation about the bloc's future and its ability to remain united ahead of key political battles.