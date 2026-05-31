INDIA bloc must stay united, not contemplate third front: CPI leader D Raja

NEW DELHI: Amid growing strains within the opposition INDIA bloc following the fallout between two of its key constituents -- the Congress and the DMK -- CPI General Secretary D Raja on Sunday called for greater trust, unity, and accommodation among alliance partners, asserting that this is not the time to discuss the formation of a third front.
The rift among the opposition ranks widened as the DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently came out in support of the CPI (M) while raising questions over the Congress’s position following Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches linked to former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Speaking to TNIE, Raja said that the INDIA bloc parties must mount a collective fight against the BJP, and every constituent of the alliance should recognise this. “This is not the time to contemplate a third front, and the Left’s focus is on strengthening our party. As the largest party in the bloc, the Congress should have a proper understanding of its responsibilities. Political parties must rise above their differences and stand together as a united force.”
Raja acknowledged that the alliance was currently facing coordination challenges due to tensions between the Congress and the DMK over political developments in Tamil Nadu.
"The bloc is facing a difficult phase as two of its principal parties are not on the same page on issues related to alliance in Tamil Nadu. There needs to be greater unity, mutual trust, and accommodation among all partners," he said.
The two-decade-old ties between DMK and the Congress came to an end after the Congress aligned with the TVK-led front in Tamil Nadu after the recent assembly election. The opposition alliance has also come under severe strain as several of its major constituents, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the DMK, and Left parties, suffered debilitating defeat in the assembly elections. The setbacks have fuelled speculation about the bloc's future and its ability to remain united ahead of key political battles.
However, Raja said that the INDIA bloc remains the most effective platform for opposition parties to challenge the ruling BJP at the national level jointly.
Regarding the proposed INDIA bloc meeting in the first week of June, Raja said the Left parties had not received any communication about it. Last week, TMC chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that a meeting of alliance leaders was likely to take place next month.
Asked whether the Left parties would take the initiative to bring alliance partners together, Raja said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remains the leader of the INDIA bloc and would be best placed to take such efforts forward.
While admitting that the alliance has experienced periodic setbacks since its formation, Raja expressed hope that the constituents would eventually resolve their differences and work together.
With Parliament expected to convene for the Monsoon Session in July, Raja said coordination among opposition parties would be crucial both inside and outside the House.
"There can certainly be coordination and floor management within Parliament. But broader political coordination outside Parliament is equally important. Opposition parties need to engage with each other and strengthen collective efforts on national issues," Raja said.