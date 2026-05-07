INTERVIEW | Congress’ alliance with TVK shouldn’t be seen as formal break with DMK: Manickam Tagore

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore, one of the vocal supporters of the Vijay-led TVK, spoke to Preetha Nair on why the party extended support to the actor’s party and the road ahead. Excerpts:
Now that you are supporting TVK, are your ties with your long-time ally DMK officially over?
The verdict of the Tamil Nadu elections is clear: for change and a secular formation. In parliamentary democracies, both pre-poll and post-poll scenarios are common. If any party had crossed the halfway mark of 118 seats in TN, there would have been no need for further discussions. The TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, just 10 short of a majority. They approached the Congress for support. To prevent the BJP’s backdoor entry, we unanimously decided to support a secular formation.
However, DMK has called you backstabbers…
That remark came from a junior-level spokesperson of the party. Our priority is to ensure Tamil Nadu is protected from communal forces, and that is why we chose to stand with secular parties.
Did you consult DMK before allying with TVK?
The Congress, as a national party, will take its own decisions. Vijay, as leader of the single largest party, wrote to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge seeking support. After consultations with the high command, the state political affairs committee was authorised to take a call.
Other allies like CPI, CPM, and the Muslim League are not keen on aligning with TVK.
I would prefer not to comment on other parties. I know that Vijay has reached out to them as well.
There are reports that TVK is also in talks with AIADMK for support…
Those are purely speculative reports and I cannot respond to speculations.
Congress has extended support to TVK with a condition to keep out communal forces. Please clarify who these forces are and whether you’ve got assurances from Vijay?
Our resolution clearly states that thge Congress party’s opposition to communal forces and we have communicated this. TVK has defeated BJP in several constituencies, including Thiruparankundram. Vijay’s secular credentials are well known, which is why we are supporting him.
Congress remains the fulcrum of INDIA bloc. What will happen to the bloc now?
State-level dynamics differ across states such as Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab; alliances vary. However, we all come together on a common platform to oppose the BJP’s model of governance at the Centre. The INDIA bloc remains a united platform for opposition forces.
Will the INDIA bloc remain intact?
Each state has its own political dynamics. In the name of INDIA bloc, we can’t afford to keep losing states to BJP. We must adapt and strengthen our position locally.
Is power-sharing on the table?
Those discussions will happen later. Earlier, we had 17 MLAs and are now down to five, so we understand our current strength. Our alliance with TVK is based on mutual respect and we’ve told it that we seek a long-term relationship.