INTERVIEW | Congress’ alliance with TVK shouldn’t be seen as formal break with DMK: Manickam Tagore

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore, one of the vocal supporters of the Vijay-led TVK, spoke to Preetha Nair on why the party extended support to the actor’s party and the road ahead. Excerpts:

Now that you are supporting TVK, are your ties with your long-time ally DMK officially over?

The verdict of the Tamil Nadu elections is clear: for change and a secular formation. In parliamentary democracies, both pre-poll and post-poll scenarios are common. If any party had crossed the halfway mark of 118 seats in TN, there would have been no need for further discussions. The TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, just 10 short of a majority. They approached the Congress for support. To prevent the BJP’s backdoor entry, we unanimously decided to support a secular formation.

However, DMK has called you backstabbers…

That remark came from a junior-level spokesperson of the party. Our priority is to ensure Tamil Nadu is protected from communal forces, and that is why we chose to stand with secular parties.