Left, IUML rules out support to TVK as Congress backs Vijay; VCK yet to decide

With the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) approaching political parties in Tamil Nadu seeking support to form a government, the VCK, an ally of the DMK, was yet to take a decision, party sources said on Wednesday.

However, despite TVK's invitation, the Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) ruled out their support for Vijay's party.

The VCK has won two seats. TVK had sought VCK's support, sources said.

VCK was yet to take a call on it. "It will be decided by our party president, Thol Thirumavalavan," a senior party functionary said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) candidates R Chellaswamy and Latha and CPI members T Ramachandran and Marimuthu, who won on April 23 Assembly elections, met DMK chief M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters.

Similarly, IUML MLAs-elect Syed Farooq Basha SSB and A M Shahjahan also met the DMK president.

Later, the CPI(M), CPI and IUML legislators asserted that they would continue to support DMK.

The development comes amid the Congress extended its support to Vijay’s TVK to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, while snapping its long-standing alliance with the DMK and setting conditions to keep “communal forces” out of the arrangement.

Right after the Congress' announcement, Vijay met Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai and staked a claim to form the next government.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Congress MLAs arrived for a high-profile meeting with the TVK chief at the party headquarters in Panaiyur.

The visual of the legislators entering the TVK premises has sent ripples through the state’s political corridors, signalling a potential shift in traditional alliances ahead of the upcoming electoral cycles.

The atmosphere at the TVK office remained charged, with supporters and onlookers gathering as the Congress leaders were ushered in for the closed-door interaction. The Congress leaders were welcomed by the TVK party chief and Chief Minister-designate with garlands and silk shawls.