TVK chief Vijay meets Governor, stakes claim to form the next government

CHENNAI: Hours after the Congress extended support to the TVK to form the government, TVK president C Joseph Vijay met Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai and staked a claim to form the next government.

TVK general secretary N Anand, senior office-bearers including KA Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna and others were present during this meeting.

On arrival, Vijay was welcomed by the Governor's Secretary, R. Kirlosh Kumar, who greeted him at the entrance and presented him with a bouquet. After the TVK president handed over the letter staking claim to form the government, the Governor presented Vijay with a shawl.

Vijay and his Council of Ministers are expected to be sworn in at a grand function in the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (May 7). However, the Governor is expected to formally invite the TVK president to form the next government soon.