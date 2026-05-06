Congress backs Vijay’s TVK for new TN govt; sets ‘no communal forces in alliance’ condition

The Congress on Wednesday extended support to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, while snapping its long-standing alliance with the DMK and setting conditions to keep “communal forces” out of the arrangement.

A delegation of Congress MLAs arrived for a high-profile meeting with the TVK chief at the party headquarters in Panaiyur.

The visual of the legislators entering the TVK premises has sent ripples through the state’s political corridors, signalling a potential shift in traditional alliances ahead of the upcoming electoral cycles.

The atmosphere at the TVK office remained charged, with supporters and onlookers gathering as the Congress leaders were ushered in for the closed-door interaction. The Congress leaders were welcomed by the TVK party chief and Chief Minister-designate with garlands and silk shawls.