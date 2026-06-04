Rajya Sabha Polls: Banking on INDIA Bloc support, Congress fields Pranav Jha from Jharkhand

RANCHI: Putting an end to speculations, the Congress party has officially nominated Pranav Jha as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Jharkhand. The party announced his name in its list of candidates released for the June 18 Rajya Sabha polls.

The nomination is politically significant because the Congress does not have sufficient numbers on its own in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. His victory will depend on support from alliance partners, particularly Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, along with support from Rashtriya Janata Dal and CPI (ML) legislators.

Pranav Jha is a long-time Congress functionary who has served in communication and organisational roles within the party and has been associated with Jharkhand politics for several years.

Pranav Jha originally hails from Anandipur in Bihar. Considered to be a close confidant of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, he has been an active figure in Delhi politics for several years.

The candidature is being viewed as a significant organisational reward for Pranav Jha, a Secretary of the All India Congress Committee and a senior leader associated with the party's Communication Department.

Within the party organisation, Jha has established a reputation as a media manager. By including Jha's name in the list of Congress candidates, the party has sought to strike a balance between organisational imperatives, social representation, and regional politics.