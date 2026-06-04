Rajya Sabha polls: RJD, CPI(ML) upset over alleged neglect by Congress-JMM in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Amid growing friction among ruling alliance partners in Jharkhand, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and CPI(ML) with four and two MLAs respectively, have alleged that despite being part of the INDIA bloc, they have not been approached by either the Congress or the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) regarding the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Notably, the JMM, with 34 MLAs, is confident of winning one Rajya Sabha seat as it requires only 28 votes to secure a berth. However, uncertainty persists over the second seat, with the Congress staking claim to it.

With four MLAs in the 81-member Assembly, the RJD's votes assume significance given the uncertainty surrounding the second Rajya Sabha seat.

RJD MLA Suresh Paswan expressed displeasure over being ignored by alliance partners.

“Given the fact that we are an integral part of INDIA Alliance in Jharkhand, neither the JMM nor the Congress party has approached us in connection with the Rajya Sabha polls,” said Paswan. “They are deciding everything on their own without consulting us, which is not fair,” he added.

According to RJD sources, a meeting of the party's four legislators was held on Wednesday, during which they expressed resentment over the issue, saying they had not been able to take a stand on the Rajya Sabha polls. Despite having four legislators, their views should also be respected by alliance partners, the sources said.

Similarly, CPI(ML) State Secretary Manoj Bhakt asserted that neither the JMM nor the Congress had so far held any formal discussions with his party regarding the Rajya Sabha elections, nor had they shared any strategy. He, however, reiterated that CPI(ML)'s primary objective in the Rajya Sabha elections is to ensure the BJP's defeat.