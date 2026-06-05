CBSE files police complaint citing cyber attacks, police launch probe

NEW DELHI: After weeks of technical glitches that disrupted the re-evaluation process for Class XII students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday escalated the matter by lodging a formal complaint with the Delhi Police, citing coordinated cyber attacks on its post-result services portal.

The complaint has been filed with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, following what CBSE described as a series of “sophisticated and coordinated” attempts to destabilize its system. The portal, which caters to lakhs of students seeking services such as verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer scripts, has faced repeated disruptions since the process began on May 19.

Despite reopening the portal multiple times, this being the fourth window, students continued to report persistent glitches, with many struggling to submit forms even as the deadline approached.

According to CBSE, the portal, relaunched on June 2, came under sustained attack over the past three days. “The attacks involved large volumes of malicious traffic originating from multiple IP addresses within and outside the country. The apparent objective was to deny access to legitimate users and attempt unauthorised extraction of information,” the Board said in a statement.

The Board emphasized that no data breach had occurred and that its systems remained secure. “Despite these malicious attempts, there has been no compromise of data. A round-the-clock monitoring and rapid response mechanisms helped neutralize the threat,” read the statement.

CBSE also noted that multiple national agencies were involved in mitigating the attacks, including Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the Digital India Corporation, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, and CERT-In.

The last date to apply for revaluation is June 6 midnight.