Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demands govt white paper on exam leaks, writes to PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a government white paper on paper leaks and irregularities in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the last eight years, amid concerns surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 controversy.

In his letter dated June 4, Singh, who chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, said transparency was necessary to restore confidence among students affected by repeated examination controversies.

"I am writing to you to raise a very important concern which several students have relayed to me in the last few weeks.

At a time when the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination has wreaked havoc on the mental health of lakhs of students, one critical stressor for them has been the lack of clarity on how previous paper leaks, etc. have been investigated," Singh said in his letter to Modi.

The Rajya Sabha MP said there is no consolidated public record detailing paper leak cases or the status of investigations by the CBI and other central and state agencies.

"There is presently no consolidated public record of cases relating to paper leaks and how they are being prosecuted by the CBI and other investigative agencies of the Centre and state governments," Singh said, adding that speculation had filled the information vacuum.

"For instance, one repeated complaint I have received is that the main accused in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak in Hazaribagh, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar alias Mukhiya, is reportedly out on bail.

Similarly, the CBI has reportedly filed a closure report stating that no irregularities occurred in the UGC-NET exam of 2024 which had been cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) back then," he said.