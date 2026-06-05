Karthigai deepam row: SC upholds Madras HC order rejecting action against TN officials

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has refused to interfere with a Madras High Court order that dismissed a petition seeking action against officials for allegedly preventing Hindu devotees from lighting lamps on Thiruparankundram hill while allowing Ramzan-related celebrations.

A three-judge bench comprising Justice P S Narasimha, Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Shree Chandrashekhar refused to disturb the Madurai bench’s ruling but modified the costs imposed on the petitioner, Hindu Dharma Parishad.

“While we are not inclined to interfere with the order passed by the HC, we are of the opinion that the imposition of costs quantified at Rs 50,000 is on the excessive side and can be reduced to Rs 5,000 in the circumstances of the case,” the court said in its June 2 order. It clarified that all other parts of the HC ruling would remain unchanged and dismissed the Special Leave Petition accordingly.

Earlier, on April 9, the Madras High Court had rejected a PIL filed by K K Ramesh, managing trustee of Hindu Dharma Parishad, Madurai, seeking action against officials over alleged restrictions on Karthigai Deepam rituals at the hill.