Modi govt dismantling forests, weakening environmental framework, says Mallikarjun Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Modi government, accusing it of "dismantling" forests and "weakening" India's environmental governance framework.

In a post on X, Kharge alleged that India's natural forests are being steadily eroded while the Modi government relies on manipulated definitions and selective accounting to "manufacture an illusion" of environmental progress.

"On World Environment Day, it is time to stop the further degradation of our forests, rivers, oceans, air, and habitats.

While PM Modi publicly urges citizens to cope with rising heat through symbolic gestures such as 'staying hydrated' to overcome the sweltering temperatures, his Govt is simultaneously presiding over one of the most aggressive and large-scale assaults on India's ecological wealth in recent history," he charged on X.

Kharge claimed that official figures and project clearances indicate that nearly 1,91,922 hectares of forest have been cleared over the past 11 years. Since 2014, he alleged, more than 1.6 crore trees have been destroyed, exposing what he described as a contradiction between the Modi government's environmental claims and the situation on the ground.

"Across the country, this ecological destruction continues unabated: In Andaman & Nicobar, the Great Nicobar project threatens to destroy ~10 lakh trees, endangering a fragile island ecosystem.

"In Madhya Pradesh, mining and infrastructure expansion are wiping out ~7 lakh trees across forest regions. In Chhattisgarh, the Hasdeo Arand coal mining project is set to fell ~5 lakh trees, severely impacting a critical biodiversity hotspot," the Congress chief said.

"In Rajasthan, he claimed, multiple development projects threaten nearly ~1.5-4 lakh trees, further weakening the already fragile Aravalli ecosystem. In Uttar Pradesh, highways and expressways have led to the removal of around one lakh trees," he claimed, adding that in Assam, highway expansion has cut nearly one lakh trees in just four years.