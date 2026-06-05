Owaisi accuses Centre of undermining census integrity, flags data gaps in NFHS survey

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday accused the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of undermining the integrity of India’s census process, arguing that recent changes in data collection could weaken its usefulness for policymaking and welfare delivery.

In a post on X, Owaisi cited the oft-quoted saying, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics,” and said reliable census data is crucial for delimitation, development planning, and ensuring food security. He alleged that the government was “putting the integrity of the census at risk” to avoid embarrassment.

He also pointed to the latest National Family Health Survey, claiming it has discontinued collecting information on indicators such as open defecation and the use of cooking fuels. Owaisi said these omissions raise concerns about the completeness of national data on key living standards.

His remarks come amid a news report highlighting alleged inconsistencies between field-level survey findings and official records. According to the report, census enumerators have found discrepancies in claims regarding open defecation-free status in villages, as well as the continued use of traditional fuels such as cow dung cakes, kerosene, and crop residue, even in households recorded as having cleaner alternatives like LPG. Officials have reportedly directed enumerators to re-verify such cases.

Separately, Owaisi has criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that nearly 6.5 crore names were removed across 13 states and Union Territories. He warned that the exercise could lead to the long-term exclusion of vulnerable groups, including Muslims, women, the poor, and migrants.

While acknowledging that electoral roll deletions under SIR do not determine citizenship, he said around 27 lakh people remain under adjudication and can reapply using Form 6. He further alleged that those excluded are being denied access to welfare benefits in some instances.