Pilot body writes to DGCA, PMO objecting to possible interim report into Ahmedabad plane crash

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), a leading body representing aviation professionals, has urged the government not to allow the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to submit an interim report into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, solely to meet the one-year deadline for submission of the final inquiry report.

The FIP said it was making this request in the interest of overall safety. The federation on Friday submitted a detailed report on the crash to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the AAIB.

A total of 260 people, including 241 on board the Dreamliner plane, lost their lives in the accident in which only one passenger survived.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) mandates that the final inquiry report into any aircraft accident needs to be submitted at the earliest or within a maximum period of 12 months following the accident date. The deadline expires shortly - on June 12, 2026.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the AAIB may submit an interim report on the crash in order to meet the one-year deadline for the inquiry.

The letter by the president of FIP, Captain CS Randhawa, said, "The Annex 13 of the ICAO does not stipulate that the investigative agency needs to submit an 'Interim Report'. Submitting it will lead to greater confusion and speculation. Such an action could be detrimental to the investigations being done by the AAIB. Moreover, such a report cannot be conclusive due to further investigations being carried out. Thus, please do not take out the interim report in the overall interest of safety."