Kuki community holds 'coffin rally' for three killed in Manipur violence; CRPF DG reviews security situation

GUWAHATI: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, reviewed the security situation in Manipur, even as the Kuki community took out a coffin rally for three of its members who were killed in an attack in the state’s Kangpokpi district on Friday morning.

Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in Imphal on Friday.

According to the CRPF, the DG’s discussions with the governor focused on enhancing operational preparedness, strategic planning, and the force’s comprehensive roadmap to eliminate insurgency and restore lasting peace in Manipur.

Lok Bhavan, Manipur, said that during the meeting, the officers apprised the governor of the prevailing security situation and the measures being implemented across the state.

“Emphasis was laid on strengthening security arrangements to safeguard the lives and property of citizens, maintain peace and stability, and address emerging challenges effectively,” Lok Bhavan further stated.

The chief minister appreciated the CRPF’s invaluable contribution in maintaining peace and law and order in the state. “The government of Manipur remains committed to strengthening security, upholding public trust, and fostering harmony among all communities,” the chief minister said.