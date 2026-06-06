Record rush, 165 deaths: Char Dham yatra faces grim health crisis amid massive pilgrim surge

DEHRADUN: The world-famous Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is witnessing a record surge in devotees this season, but the heavy footfall has been accompanied by a worrying rise in pilgrim deaths in the high-altitude shrine routes.

In just 49 days since the Char Dham pilgrimage began on April 19 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri portals, 165 devotees have died due to health-related complications, mostly cardiac arrests, according to figures available with the State Emergency Operation Centre.

The toll translates to more than three deaths a day on average. Officials said 31,65,746 pilgrims had visited the four Himalayan shrines and Hemkund Sahib till Saturday, indicating that this year’s Yatra may surpass previous footfall records.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to continue till November 13, leaving nearly five months of yatra period still ahead. “The number of devotees arriving this year is exceptionally high. Health teams have been deployed across the Yatra routes, but high altitude, extreme weather and pre-existing medical conditions remain major risk factors,” a senior official said.

The Kedarnath route has reported the highest number of deaths, with 80 devotees losing their lives due to cardiac arrest and other health complications. The Badrinath route has recorded 48 deaths, while 21 pilgrims have died on the Yamunotri route and 16 on the Gangotri route.