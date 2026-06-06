SC grants interim protection from arrest to husband in dowry harassment case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court’s Vacation Bench has granted interim relief to a husband accused in a dowry harassment case after his bail was cancelled by a trial court in Panipat for his consistent non-appearance before the court.

The order was upheld by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, which directed the husband to surrender before the trial court.

A two-judge Vacation Bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Augustine George Masih passed the order on Wednesday while hearing a special leave petition filed by the accused.

Advocate Ujwal Ghai, appearing for the petitioner-husband, submitted that his client’s bail was cancelled without prior notice or opportunity of hearing, after which warrants were issued and bail bonds forfeited.

He further submitted that the petitioner was suffering from spinal medical issues and had been advised bed rest by doctors, due to which he could not appear before the trial court on some occasions, and that his absence was not intentional or deliberate.

The Supreme Court, while issuing notice to the complainant wife, granted interim protection from arrest and recorded the petitioner’s undertaking that he shall personally appear on all dates fixed by the trial court unless circumstances warrant otherwise. The Court also directed that no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner in the meantime.