Three individuals isolated in Chhattisgarh's Durg amid Ebola scare

Amid the global Ebola scare, Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal on Saturday said that three individuals have been isolated in Durg as a precautionary measure.

They are nationals from African countries and quarantined for 21 days as a precautionary measure, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Jaiswal said, "We have been fully prepared across the state at every level for a month now...the three individuals placed in isolation in Durg are nationals from African countries and have been quarantined for 21 days as a precautionary measure. So far, tests have not confirmed the presence of the virus, nor are they exhibiting any symptoms."

He also announced a new public grievance helpline under the Chief Minister's Office.

He said, "We are launching this initiative (grievance helpline) with confidence, and it will certainly bring significant relief to the people of the state and boost their trust in the government. If a CM provides a toll-free number to the public, it implies that some issues might not otherwise reach him. This initiative ensures those matters reach the CM."

The Central Government has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

In light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola Disease in Congo and Uganda, the World Health Organisation (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on May 17, 2026, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Ebola disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

India has not reported any confirmed case of Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

(With inputs from ANI)