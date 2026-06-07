Dhillon's appointment as BJP Punjab unit president, Jagmohan Singh Raju's resignation, triggers row

CHANDIGARH: The cracks within the Punjab BJP have widened following the appointment of Jat Sikh Kewal Singh Dhillon as the state unit president. Differences among cadres emerged after the party’s general secretary, Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, a former bureaucrat, resigned from his post.

Raju, who previously held responsibilities as state vice president, had been among the contenders for the top post before the party’s central leadership selected Dhillon.

The transition has brought out varied responses within the organisation, including recent statements from former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh publicly questioning the appointment, adding to the impression of visible restlessness within Punjab BJP's senior ranks ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Singh had earlier publicly expressed reservations over the decision to appoint Dhillon, stating that he was not consulted before the appointment was made.

His remarks led to speculation about differences within the state unit and prompted discussions regarding his future political plans.