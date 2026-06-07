Dhillon's appointment as BJP Punjab unit president, Jagmohan Singh Raju's resignation, triggers row

CHANDIGARH: The cracks within the Punjab BJP have widened following the appointment of Jat Sikh Kewal Singh Dhillon as the state unit president. Differences among cadres emerged after the party’s general secretary, Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, a former bureaucrat, resigned from his post.
Raju, who previously held responsibilities as state vice president, had been among the contenders for the top post before the party’s central leadership selected Dhillon.
The transition has brought out varied responses within the organisation, including recent statements from former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh publicly questioning the appointment, adding to the impression of visible restlessness within Punjab BJP's senior ranks ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
Singh had earlier publicly expressed reservations over the decision to appoint Dhillon, stating that he was not consulted before the appointment was made.
His remarks led to speculation about differences within the state unit and prompted discussions regarding his future political plans.
Raju had sent his resignation letter to the general secretary of the organisation, Manthri Srinivasulu.
Raju is also a visiting fellow at Judge Business School, Cambridge University, and a visiting Professor at Panjab University's Department of Public Administration.
"Over the past four years, I have had the privilege of serving the Party as Vice President and General Secretary, Punjab. These years have been among the most enriching and meaningful periods of my political journey,’’ read the letter.
Citing his commitment to several public causes as the reason for stepping back from organizational responsibilities, the letter added, "Alongside my organisational responsibilities, I have been actively working on several public issues, including Holy City status for Amritsar, educational support to the youth of Punjab, Educational Rights of poor children under RTE, protection of the constitutional rights of Scheduled Castes and Sikhs, issues relating to religious conversion, the menace of drugs and prohibition, pre-eminence of Punjabi language, and legacy issues of Punjab including water and Chandigarh.’’
The letter further added, "These issues are of immense long-term importance to Punjab and the nation. Therefore, I propose to devote myself more extensively to these and related issues. I also propose to undertake extensive public outreach, research, writing, legal interventions and mass contact programmes relating to these and related issues.’’
Stating that these initiatives would require considerable time, travel and sustained engagement, Raju, the party’s candidate from Amritsar (East) in the 2022 assembly poll, wrote, "In all fairness, I doubt if I would be able to devote the requisite time and attention necessary to efficiently discharge a major organisational responsibility while simultaneously pursuing these commitments. I would, therefore, be grateful if, for the present, I may kindly be spared any major organisational responsibility that demands my full time,’’ it concluded.
Meanwhile, Capt Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Saturday, triggering fresh political speculation in Punjab.
The meeting came amid speculation after former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda hinted that Amarinder was in touch with the Congress and could return to his old party.
He, however, dismissed the talk and added that the meeting had been pending for some time. "We discussed several issues concerning Punjab," said Amarinder.