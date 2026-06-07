JMM, Congress resolve tensions; to contest one seat each in upcoming Rajya Sabha elections

RANCHI: The tussle between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress over Rajya Sabha seats has finally been resolved, with both parties reaching a consensus to contest one seat each.

The deadlock ended after a meeting of AICC observers Bhupesh Baghel and Ajay Sharma with Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday. After the meeting, Baghel asserted that there is no issue whatsoever, both candidates of the Grand Alliance will win. Baghel also informed that the Chief Minister has organised a dinner for the MLAs of all the parties in the Grand Alliance in the evening. He further stated that the JMM and the Congress would file their nominations for the Rajya Sabha seats together on Monday, as a consensus has been reached.

Notably, the JMM had earlier announced that keeping the sentiments of the party workers in mind, it would contest for both seats and announced the name of senior MLA Baidyanath Ram.

Meanwhile, the BJP has not yet announced its candidate. It remains unclear whether the party will field an official nominee or support independent candidate Parimal Nathwani. According to party sources, BJP MLAs—along with the JD(U), LJP and AJSU—have been told to act as proposers for Nathwani.

Former Rajya Sabha member and prominent businessman Parimal will be arrive in Ranchi on Sunday evening and is scheduled to file his nomination papers on June 8. Earlier on Saturday evening, Nathwani met Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence. However, Soren made it clear that his party would not act as a proposer for him. The JMM did not wish to project an image of direct opposition to the Congress by acting as a proposer for Nathwani.

While in Delhi, Nathwani is said to have worked behind the scenes to secure the BJP's support. With the support of the BJP, Nathwani's victory now appears to be certain, while the challenge for the Congress to secure a win for its own candidate has intensified.

A meeting of NDA allies has also been called on Monday morning, following which, they will leave for the Assembly.