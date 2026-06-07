Sharad Pawar claims Centre would pay 'political price' as frequent hikes in essential commodities burden common man

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday claimed that the government would pay a 'political price' as people across the country are facing hardship due to inflation, and frequent hikes in essential commodities.

He also questioned the government's stand that price rise was under control.

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the BJP of abandoning its earlier stand on price rise, and said the ruling party was no longer showing the same concern for issues affecting ordinary people as it had done while in the opposition.

Domestic cooking gas LPG price has been raised by Rs 29 per cylinder, marking the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs.

The increase follows a Rs 60-per-cylinder hike on March 7 after the conflict in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies and drove up international fuel prices.