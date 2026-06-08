'Career at Stake': SC pulls up CBSE over undeclared class 12 result  

Acting on a plea filed by a student in Saudi Arabia, the Supreme Court of India on Monday issued notices to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and its concerned regional officer directing them to declare his Class 12 improvement examination results.

An SC bench comprising Justices Manmohan and Vijay Bishnoi has agreed to examine this plea and said it is about the career of petitioner.

"This is about the career of a child, he will miss all his admissions... Whatever it is, burn the midnight oil," the bench orally remarked while directing CBSE's counsel to seek instructions in the matter.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, who challenged the CBSE's failure to declare his result despite an assessment scheme having been framed for students affected by the cancellation of examinations in several Gulf countries.