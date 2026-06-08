Over 1.6 lakh candidates applied for post-result services: CBSE

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday said its post-result services portal was fully functional during the notified application period and more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests for over 3.8 lakh answer books.

In a statement on X, the board said the application window for verification and re-evaluation was fully functional throughout the notified period, June 2-7, under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs.

"During the above application period, more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests pertaining to over 3.8 lakh answer books, reflecting the extensive utilisation of the services by the candidates," the CBSE said.

The board said the system remained under monitoring by cybersecurity teams throughout the operational period to prevent malicious traffic and cyber threats.

It also said CBSE teams provided support to students through its helpdesk and grievance redressal channels.

The clarification came amid certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal.

Addressing concerns raised by some students and parents, CBSE said the message "Roll Number Not Found" was displayed only when a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the post-result services process -- the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window.

"CBSE has taken note of certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal. To clarify doubts of some of these students and parents, it is informed that the message 'Roll Number Not Found' is displayed when a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the Post-Result Services process, namely the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window," the board said.