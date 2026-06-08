Court sentence may disqualify Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh

PATNA: The threat of losing his assembly membership looms large over BJP MLA and former minister Raju Kumar Singh from the Sahebganj constituency in Bihar following his conviction in a culpable homicide case.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday convicted him of culpable homicide in a celebratory firing death case inside his farmhouse in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

The firing had led to the death of a 45-year-old woman. The court convicted the lawmaker under Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and Section 30 of the Arms Act (punishment for contravention of licence or rule).

On Tuesday, the court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence before announcing the punishment to be awarded to the MLA. If the MLA receives a sentence of more than two years, he will lose his legislative membership. The court has ordered him to be taken into custody.

The maximum punishment under which the legislator had been held guilty is seven years.