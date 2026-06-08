Defence Ministry mulls financial penalty on HAL for Tejas Mk1A delays

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry is weighing financial penalties against state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) over its persistent failure to deliver the Tejas Mk1A fighter jet to the Indian Air Force (IAF), with the programme now running more than two years past its original deadline.

The programme review , itself delayed by a month owing to HAL’s lack of progress, was finally held Monday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, attended by Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Kota and other senior officials.

Sources in the defence establishment told TNIE that the financial penalty being considered against HAL is not punitive in the extraordinary sense but stems from a standard contractual clause that can be invoked in cases of delayed delivery