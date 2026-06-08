Indian mission in Tel Aviv advises citizens to exercise 'utmost caution', avoid 'unnecessary travel'

Amid fresh strikes between Israel and Iran, the Indian mission in Tel Aviv has advised its nationals in Israel to "exercise utmost caution", stay vigilant, follow local authorities' instructions, and avoid all unnecessary travel to the country.

"In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times," the Indian Embassy said in an advisory released on Monday.

Iran fired dozens of missiles across Israel starting Sunday evening, to which Israel retaliated, placing the region's population under the threat of yet another major escalation.

"Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command (Updated instructions may be accessed at: http://oref.org.il/eng)," the advisory said.

The Indian nationals have also been advised to "remain in proximity to designated shelters" and "to familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work."

"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice.

Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly," it said.

The number of Indians living in Israel has swelled to over 40,000 in the last two and a half years, and they are dispersed throughout the country.

The Indian mission has also posted a 24x7 helpline: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; +972-54-2428378; E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in, for citizens to contact in case of an emergency.

"The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary," the advisory said.

(With inputs from PTI)