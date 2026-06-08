West Bengal tenant couple arrested for killing DU assistant professor; plotted murder to grab property

NEW DELHI: Delhi University assistant professor Debosmita Paul, who was found dead in her flat in Vasudhara Enclave recently, was killed by her tenants to get her property in West Bengal, the police claimed on Sunday.

Delhi Police claimed to have arrested a couple from Bardhaman in West Bengal, who allegedly executed the murder. Their minor son has been detained.

The couple was identified as Ramprashad Das, 42, and Banashree Das, 36, police said.

The police said the victim owned a property worth crores of rupees in West Bengal. “The accused family had been residing since 2023 in the victim’s ancestral property at Burdwan, which had been allotted to the victim through a family settlement.

The victim had been repeatedly asking the accused to vacate the premises, leading to an ongoing property dispute. Following a final warning issued by the victim to vacate the property, the accused conspired to eliminate her,” it said.

“The accused were caught on CCTV visiting her flat wearing masks on Wednesday. They arrived in a private cab with some bags and used the stairs to reach the sixth floor. They brought their minor son along to avoid raising any suspicion. They had a friendly entry in the house and murdered the victim using a weapon that they had brought with them,” the police claimed.