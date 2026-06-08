Youth in judiciary driving tech shift, must stay watchful of AI, says CJI

NEW DELHI: Young lawyers, judicial officers, youth and legal professionals are a positive force behind the judiciary’s technological transformation, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has said.

Addressing the Oxford Union on the theme ‘Constitutional Promise to Digital Reality: Safeguarding Justice in the Age of AI and Technological Advancement’, the CJI also underscored that technology can never substitute human judgement.

“The youth-in-law, I am using the word, are so adaptive in India, whether the district court judicial officer, the government lawyer, or even those who are assisting the corporate entities as legal advisors,” CJI Kant—who is currently on a visit to the United Kingdom—said.

He noted that the adaptability of young professionals across the legal system has made the transition to digital courts, e-filing, and AI-assisted research smoother. “Their comfort with technology is encouraging, and it strengthens the institutional capacity of the judiciary to serve better,” the CJI added.

However, he cautioned against over-reliance on technology. “AI and other tools must remain aids to decision-making. The conscience, discretion, and thical reasoning of a judge cannot be coded into an algorithm,” he said.