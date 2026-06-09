Congress slams cut in Ujjwala subsidised refills, says Modi Govt ‘intoxicated on power’

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the reduction in subsidised LPG cylinder refills under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), accusing the Modi government of neglecting poor households while claiming to champion women’s welfare.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the government was steadily rolling back welfare support and failing to deliver on its promises to economically weaker sections.

“The reality of the Modi government's poverty-reduction campaign is that first, the right to work under MGNREGA was snatched away from the poor and now, even the morsel of food is being taken away,” Kharge said.