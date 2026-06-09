‘Dressing up massacre as military operation won’t absolve perpetrator’: India slams Pakistan at UN

India launched a sharp attack on Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, accusing Islamabad of carrying out military airstrikes in Afghanistan that have caused significant civilian casualties and denouncing “officially sponsored misinformation” through Pakistan’s ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’ directive.

Speaking during the UNSC meeting on the ‘Situation in Afghanistan’ on Monday, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, condemned Pakistan’s actions, accusing it of undermining Afghanistan’s sovereignty and regional stability.

“Pakistan's campaign of military airstrikes against Afghanistan is causing huge civilian casualties and suffering to the Afghan people. Such unconscionable acts of violence are a blatant assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a threat to the region's peace and stability,” Parvathaneni said.

India strongly condemned the strikes, calling them violations of international law, the UN Charter, and the principle of state sovereignty.

Citing data from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Parvathaneni said 372 civilians had been killed and 397 injured in the first three months of the year, with most casualties reported during the holy month of Ramadan.

“No faith, no law and no morality can justify such actions,” he said.

In a pointed remark directed at Pakistan, India asserted,"dressing up a massacre as a military operation does not absolve the perpetrator. Killing, maiming and orphaning civilians is not counter terrorism.”

“Espousing high principles of international law and Islamic solidarity while mercilessly carrying out air strikes during the holy month of Ramadan is the perfect example of hypocrisy,” Parvathaneni said.

The Indian envoy also accused Pakistan of deflecting blame for domestic failures.

“blaming neighbours for its own failures is an old Pakistani habit. This attempt to hoodwink the world will fail,” he said.