Parimal Nathwani’s nomination for RS polls in Jharkhand put on hold after Congress' objections

RANCHI: Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani's nomination has been put on hold following a technical discrepancy in the nomination papers filed on Monday.

The matter has been referred to the Election Commission of India, and further action will be taken based on the guidelines received from there.

The objection was raised by Congress party, following which the decision was taken to put his candidature on hold.

The scrutiny exercise was carried out at the office of the Returning Officer at the Jharkhand Assembly premises. While the nomination papers of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) nominee Baidyanath Ram and Congress candidate Pranav Jha were accepted as valid, a final decision on Nathwani's candidature was deferred pending clarification on certain issues.

Representatives of both the Congress and the JMM objected to Parimal Nathwani’s nomination, alleging discrepancies in the documents submitted by the independent Rajya Sabha candidate. In light of the objections, the Returning Officer sought further clarification before taking a final decision on the validity of his nomination.

According to sources in the Congress and JMM, three issues were raised during the scrutiny process.